Retailers told: Price freeze for basic necessities
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sellers of basic necessities in Central Visayas are reminded of the prevailing price freeze while the entire country is placed under a state of calamity due to the African Swine Fever (ASF).
In a recent bulletin, the regional office of the Department of Trade Industry (DTI-7) listed goods subject to price freeze, ranging from canned goods to laundry essentials.
“Prices of basic necessities in areas proclaimed or declared a disaster area or under a state of calamity or under an emergency shall be automatically frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control,” DTI-7 said.
“The Price Act provides that any retailer found selling more than the listed prevailing prices shall be imposed with an administrative fine up to P1 million and/or maximum of 10-year imprisonment,” it added.
The Palace issued Proclamation No. 1143 last May 10, placing the country under a State of Calamity Emergency due to the outbreak of ASF in most parts.
Central Visayas, fortunately, remains free of any confirmed cases of ASF.
Price control of basic necessities will remain in effect for “the duration of the condition that brought it about, but not more than sixty (60) days.” /dcb
RELATED STORIES
Duterte urged to impose a price freeze on pork, veggies
Visayas puts additional measures against ASF
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.