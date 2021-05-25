5 killed, 1 wounded in early morning encounter in Bilar, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Military troops killed five men, who are believed to be members of the New People’s Army (NPA), in an early morning encounter on Tuesday, May 25, in Bilar town in Bohol province.

Army Lieutenant Grace Remonde, information officer of the 47th IB of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said that one from the government’s side was also wounded during the gunfight that last for at least an hour.

The soldier sustained a bullet wound on the upper part of his body, she said.

The encounter happened in Sitio Sitio Langob in Barangay Cabacnitan that serves as the boundary between Bilar and Batuan towns at about 5:30 a.m.

In an interview with dyHP, Remonde said that government troops were patrolling the area after they received reports on the presence of at least 11 armed men there.

Among the items recovered from the suspected rebels were an assault riffle and a 45 caliber pistol.

Remonde said that Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are already in the area to collect evidence and identify the fatalities. / dcb