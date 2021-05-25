8 suspensions, 330 notices of violation issued by OBO this year for safety concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Office of the Building Official (OBO) has issued suspension orders to 8 construction projects and issued notices of violation to 330 other sites in the city this year for lack of safety requirements.

Architect Florante Catalan, the City Building Official, said in a press conference that even if the OBO has already granted the necessary permits to developers and contractors, they are constantly monitoring the sites for safety.

He has instructed the OBO inspectors to intensify monitoring of construction sites following the death of one worker and injury of another due to a ‘cave in’ incident in a site in Barangay Apas.

Inspectors are instructed to check sites anytime they pass one during their field works. Any reports from a site such as complaints and similar reports will also constitute a visit from OBO inspectors.

For the first half of 2021, the OBO has suspended at least 8 sites in different barangays due to complaints and reports that have proven to be true upon inspection.

Some of the sites have complied with requirements and have resumed operations, while others are still complying with requirements.

Upon complying with safety requirements, the OBO will immediately lift the suspension order.

There are at least 330 sites as well that have been issued notices of violations, of which they have been asked to immediately comply with prior to the resumption of their constructions.

With the rainy season drawing near, Catalan reminds safety engineers to be more cautious in their methodology and reinforce safety measures in areas of the construction where the soil may be unpredictable.

He reminds them that anything that will happen on the site, the safety engineers are the first and foremost liable for preventable accidents.

“Dapat gyod i-go through nila labi na if excavation. Kung ulan-ulan dapat macheck gyod nila ang area. Tan-awon gyod nila. Sundon lang nila ang methodology on soil protection for their own good,” said the building official.

The contractors are urged to never let their guards down as OBO inspectors will be visiting sites randomly to assess safety measures this season.

Most of all, Catalan reminds the contractors that safety should always be the priority in the sites whether the city government is watching them or not.

Incidents such as what happened in development in Barangay Apas should be avoided at all cost or else the city will have to suspend their projects and their construction will be delayed.

