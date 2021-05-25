85% of JO nurses finally get paid in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The job-order nurses hired by the Cebu City government amid the second wave of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases at the start of 2021 have finally received part of their five-month delayed salaries.

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said in a phone conference that at least 80 to 85 percent of the 98 nurses deployed at the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) and the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) have already received their January to March salaries.

The remaining nurses who are yet to receive their salaries have lacking documentary requirements, but the administrators of their respective departments have been told to process these immediately.

Some of the nurses whose salaries are yet to be released have committed a few mistakes in the entries for their duty hours and other computations causing further delay.

Casas said that the salaries have been released in the past weeks and they hope to complete the release of all salaries soon.

“Katong naay lacking requirements. Amo pa silang gipacomply. Majority of the nurses, narelease na gyod ang salary,” said Casas.

The city administrator already called all admin officers of the affected departments, where JOs were hired in for additional manpower due to the pandemic, and were instructed to monitor the documentary requirements of the JOs.

This way, come the pay roll-out, their salaries will no longer be delayed and there will be no need to return files to the JOs should these be lacking.

The requirements should already be complete even before reaching the City Administrator’s Office and the City Treasurer’s Office, Casas said.

Casas assured the JO nurses that they are working on their April to May pay by now so that these will not be as delayed as their January to March salaries. /rcg