Angelica Panganiban receives backlash online after ranting about swabbing incident in Subic

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “Ang pagiging artista ma’am di kasama sa priority list.”

This was one of the replies actress Angelica Panganiban received after ranting about her “inconvenient” experience with the Red Cross staff in Subic.

On Tuesday evening, May 25, 2021, the actress ranted online in her Twitter account.

After posting her tweets, a lot of netizens replied to Panganiban’s tweets, telling her the real situation.

One particular tweet was from a netizen named Mark (@iammarkyy_), which caught the online world’s attention.

Netizens were also saying how insensitive the actress was with her tweets, not knowing what really happens on a day-to-day basis inside a swabbing facility, not to mention some patients were prioritized because they were already very sick and needed medical attention.

In other tweets, they said that the people were waiting in line for hours to be entertained and even booked schedules ahead of time, unlike Panganiban’s team, who went there without scheduling an appointment beforehand.

The fact that Panganiban was not the one to be swabbed but her companion made things even worse.

In her tweets, she said that they were not being treated equally and waited for an hour in the parking lot.

