Duterte for VP in 2022? ‘He leaves it to God’ — Palace
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is leaving it to God whether or not he would run for vice president in the 2022 national elections.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said this in response to queries over Duterte’s supposed plan to seek the vice presidency.
“I think I will quote the President, he leaves it to God,” Roque said in an online briefing.
Previously, Roque said Duterte is focused on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program amid calls for the Chief executive to run for vice president.
Some members of Duterte’s political party PDP-Laban had urged him to run as vice president in the 2022 polls.
PDP-Laban’s acting president, Senator Manny Pacquiao, however, said the resolution among the party members calling for Duterte’s VP bid was “not authorized.”
gsg
