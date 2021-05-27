Duterte for VP in 2022? ‘He leaves it to God’ — Palace

“I think I will quote the President, he leaves it to God,” Roque said in an online briefing.

Previously, Roque said Duterte is focused on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program amid calls for the Chief executive to run for vice president.

Some members of Duterte’s political party PDP-Laban had urged him to run as vice president in the 2022 polls.

PDP-Laban’s acting president, Senator Manny Pacquiao, however, said the resolution among the party members calling for Duterte’s VP bid was “not authorized.”