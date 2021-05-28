Ely Buendia shares lesson after statement about Eheads members ‘not being friends’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “Your statements will be taken out of context to fit people’s prejudices.”

This was an excerpt of the Tweet former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia said after getting backlash on his statement about his relationship with his former band members, saying that they were not really friends.

In his tweet the morning of Friday, May 28, 2021 he said, “Lessons from the whole “not friends” Bruhaha: your statements will be taken out of context to fit people’s prejudices. Never talked shit about anyone during Jim and Saab’s podcast, I can even say I was gracious. But websites need clickbait, and unfortunately, people don’t read…”

Lessons from the whole “not friends”

Bruhaha: your statements will be taken out of context to fit people’s prejudices. Never talked shit about anyone during Jim and Saab’s podcast, I can even say I was gracious. But websites need clickbait, and unfortunately people don’t read… — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) May 27, 2021

The podcast by Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona aired last March but has now been circling online again after news outlet Reportr put out an article about the band’s relationship.

Before that tweet, Buendia gave his followers and some of his “haters” a little peace of mind by tweeting this:

“If it helps, the other guys are best buds, so you can follow them if you like that. Anyway, I’m gonna try and keep this day positive.. so here’s a picture of my cat not giving a sh*t.”

If it helps, the other guys are best buds so you can follow them if you like that. Anyway I’m gonna try and keep this day positive.. so here’s a picture of my cat not giving a sh*t pic.twitter.com/BK3iFhVOcT — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) May 27, 2021

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Ely Buendia on haters over his Eraserheads ‘we’re never friends’ remark: ‘The music is all that matters’