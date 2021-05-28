Cortes: Mandaue backs Cebu gov’s quarantine policy on ROFs, OFWs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines —The Mandaue City government supports Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s testing and quarantine policy for Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes in an interview on Friday, May 28, 2021, said he supported the governor’s policy for ROFs and OFWs.

This is amid, the Malacañang’s order to divert all international flights bound for the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) starting tomorrow, May 29 until June 5.

In Garcia’s Executive Order No. 17, ROFs and OFWs especially residents of Cebu, will be swabbed upon arrival at the airport.

While waiting for the test result, they need to be quarantined at an accredited hotel and are allowed to go home if the test comes out negative, but if the result is positive they will go into the usual quarantine which is different from the Inter-Agency Task Force’s (IATF) 10 to 14 days quarantine for all ROFs and OFW.

Cortes, however, said that there was also a need to meet halfway the protocols of the IATF.

The mayor said leaders of Cebu Island were set to disscuss about their stand, and to have a common and united stand regarding the policy for ROF and OFWs.

Cortes said it would be better to simplify and not complicate things as people had been suffering for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor said that the city would also consult IATF and other concerned agencies about these policies.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

Garcia to personally meet with President Duterte to present Cebu figures

Duterte orders redirection of MCIA-bound int’l flights to NAIA amid Cebu’s deviation in swab protocol

Capitol imposes requirements for inbound overseas passengers transiting Cebu

MCIA to inbound international flights travellers: Coordinate with airlines amid diversion to NAIA

JUST IN: President Duterte issues memorandum to divert int’l flights to MCIA to NAIA from May 29 to June 5