MCIA to inbound international flights travellers: Coordinate with airlines amid diversion to NAIA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) management is urging all Cebu-bound international passengers to coordinate with their respective flight carriers due to the diversion of flights to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

This after President Rodrigo Duterte has issued an order redirecting all Cebu-bound international flights to the capital in what is seen as a rebuke of the local testing and quarantine policies in Cebu that has deviated from the national policy.

READ: Duterte orders redirection of MCIA-bound int’l flights to NAIA amid Cebu’s deviation in swab protocol

The MCIA clarified that only inbound commercial international flights will be diverted to NAIA from 12 a.m. of May 29, 2021, to 11:59 of June 5, 2021.

However, certains flights are not included in the diversion such as domestic flights, both incoming and outgoing cargo flights, and departing commercial international flights.

“All affected passengers are advised to immediately coordinate with their respective airlines,” said MCIA in a statement.

Affected flights include flights from Singapore; Hong Kong, China; Los Angeles, USA; Doha Quatar, UAE; Incheon, South Korea; and Dubai, UAE.

In the document released by the MCIA, travellers are given the contact numbers of airlines for coordination in the expected diversion of flights.

Passengers of diverted flights will also need to follow the quarantine and testing protocol applicable to inbound travellers at NAIA.

/bmjo