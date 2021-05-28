Donaire promises a great fight in world title showdown in California

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The four-division world champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. promises “a great fight” in his upcoming world title showdown this Saturday, May 29, (Sunday, May 30, 2021 Manila time) in Carson City, California, USA.

Thirty-eight-year-old Donaire will become the oldest world champion in the bantamweight division if he can defeat the current WBC world bantamweight champion, 34-year-old Nordine Oubaali of France.

Aside from that, Donaire will also be fighting for the fourth time in Carson City.

“It’s gonna be a great fight, Oubaali is a champion for a reason, he’s been through it in terms of the amateurs and being here. So there’s no reason underestimating him,” said Donaire Jr.

Oubaali, for his part, said that he was fully aware of Donaire’s capability inside the ring, but he boldly told everyone that it was his time to reign in the bantamweight division.

“He is a very good boxer. On Saturday night, I will show all the people who is going to win. I know I am the best. I respect him (Donaire), he has a good career, but it is my time now and I know I am the best in this weight category,” said Oubaali.

Oubaali of France holds an unbeaten record of 17 wins with 12 knockouts.

Donaire, on the other hand, has 40-6-0 (win-loss-draw) with 26 knockouts in his legendary resume.

Both boxers were confident of their winning chances even as they showed mutual respect for each other during their final press conference for their world title showdown in Carson City, Nevada, which was streamed online by Premier Boxing Promotions.

Meanwhile, when asked why he was still fighting even at his age, Donaire said that he remained hungry to win a world title.

“It’s the hunger, like him and myself, we have an objective, it’s going to be a great fight,” he said.

“It means great to me,” Donaire said when asked what it feels like fighting at this age. Let’s keep it going, let’s make it 40, let’s make it 42, whatever it is. Ain’t no stopping me. Mentally I’m very grateful,” Donaire said.

“I’m always healthy. The reason why I can always compete with anybody is because I keep myself healthy and I work hard. There’s no lesser than a hundred percent whenever I come inside the gym,” he said.

The official weigh-in is scheduled tomorrow, Saturday, May 29, 2021.

/dbs

