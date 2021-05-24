NM Roque, Enriquez rule online chessfest

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After their grueling battles in the Wesley So Cup of the Professionals Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), National Masters’ (NM) Merben Roque and Rogelio Enriquez Jr. flexed their winning forms in the Prexy Jerry Birthday Online Chessfest last Sunday, May 23, 2021.

NM Roque, who plays for the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, dominated the open division while NM Rogelio Enriquez Jr. of the Toledo Trojans topped the All-Cepcans + Ladies category.

NM Roque accumulated a total of 13 points to top the 15-round Swiss system standard blitz competition.

His teammate in the Dutchess Dagami Warriors, Michael Joseph Pagaran, settled for second place with 12.5 points while Bhell Ortiz rounded off the top three with 12 points.

Before competing in Cepca, NM Roque settled for a draw against Iloilo Kisela Knights’ import, Armenian GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan. It helped the Dutchess Dagami Warriors beat the Kisela Knights in their matchup last Saturday evening, May 22, 2021 in PCAP’s Wesley So Cup.

The fourth to 15th placers in the open division are Cephas Seguisabal (10.5), NM Rommel Ganzon (10.0), Lorenzo Miñoza (9.5), NM Edsel Montoya (9.5), Yves Christian Fiel (9.0), NM Elwin Retanal (9.0), Joel Pacuribot (9.0), Anthony Makinano (9.0), Ramil Wadim (9.0), Isen Montero (9.0), Antonio Cabibil (9.0), and Bryle Arellano (8.5), respectively.

Meanwhile, NM Enriquez Jr. finished his campaign with 12.5 points in the 13-round Swiss system format blitz competition.

Engineer Archie Garson settled for second with 9.5 points while Rosendo Yamyamin captured the third spot with 8.5 points.

NM Enriquez Jr. also helped the Trojans win their two-scheduled matches in PCAP’s Wesley So Cup also on Saturday.

The fourth to 12th placers were Cabibil (8.5), Jasper Norman Montejo (8.5), Michael Tinga (8.5), NM Jasper Rom (8.0), Kristina Belano (7.5), NM Leonardo Alidani (7.5), Peterson Sia (7.5), Leo Cortes (7.0), and Anado Olea Jr. (7.0).

Despite placing ninth, Belano still emerged a winner, ruling the Cepcans B + Ladies competition by scoring a 40 points.

She bested Maria Kristine Labandero, who settled for second with 30 points. Cristy Cabungcag trailed them at third with a 26-point outing.

The fourth to 10th placers were Engr. Eladio Lim III, Filemo Kapuno III, Sheila Khan Sepanton, Dr. Leo Lofranco, Adrian Val Paraiso, Nicanor Cuizon, and Jonathan Canque.

The tournament was organized to celebrate Cepca’s beloved president, Engr. Jerry Maratas’ 42nd birthday celebration.

