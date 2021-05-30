Passenger bus rams into Mandaue home; no one hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue traffic police say human error was the cause of a vehicular accident involving a passenger bus along M. L Quezon Street in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City on Sunday morning, May 30, 2021.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rodulf Oriol of the Mandaue City Police Office said that the passenger bus driven by 34-year-old Roel Cardiente crashed into a semi-concrete house owned by a certain Benigno Ouano, 38, after the driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident.

Oriol said part of the house was actually being demolished to give way to a road-widening project of the city.

“So kadto nga balay, partially nga giguba napod to. According sa driver, nag apply siya ug sudden brake unya naglikay kuno sya og usa ka wingvan unya nadasmag siya ngadto sa balay nga giguba napod,” Oriol said.

(So that house was partially demolished. According to the driver of the bus, he applied his brakes when he tried to avoid a wingvan and that’s when he bumped into the said house that was being demolished.)

Oriol said the bus had passengers and its route was within Mandaue City. He, however, could not determine the exact number of passengers during the accident.

As of this posting, Oriol said that the two involved parties have agreed to an initial settlement. With that, the company owner of this passenger bus will shoulder the expenses pertaining to the estimated damage of the property. Oriol added that they are expecting the parties to agree to a settlement on Monday, May 31, as the house owner will provide the cost of estimated damage of property.

The bus, for the meantime, will be impounded by the traffic police and will be placed at the Mandaue City Police Office while awaiting for the outcome of the planned settlement.

/bmjo

