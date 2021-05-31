Cebu City Bike Lane Network progress: 80%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s Bike Lane Network is almost complete, traffic authorities here announced.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) on Monday, May 31, said officials had already finished designating and opening 80 percent of the bike lane routes here.

“Atong bike lanes karun, we’re almost 80 percent, I think, from being complete in the routes nato (The progress of our bike lane routes right now, we’re almost 80 percent, I think, from being complete),” said Paul Gotiong, deputy chief for operations of the CCTO.

Gotiong also said with most designated bike lanes in the city now functioning, their agency also had since started apprehending motorists who failed to share the roads with bikers.

“Some of the areas of our bike lane routes are what you call shared routes. At the same time, naa sad tay mga (we also have) dedicated lanes,” he added.

According to the CCTO official, most of their enforcers are implementing bike lane policies in the south district, where majority of the bike lane routes are found.

“Mostly nafocus sa (are focused) South since this is where the populated areas are, and where most residents are from. Mag sige gyud ta ug roving (We always do our roving there),” said Gotiong.

The city’s bike lane network is a joint effort between the city government and national government agencies the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

It can be recalled that DOTr planned to finish the entire 140-kilometer bike-lane network in Metro Cebu up and running by May 31.

Aside from Cebu City, it also covers the cities of Talisay, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

