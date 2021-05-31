PDP-Laban adopts reso to ‘convince’ Duterte to run for VP in 2022 polls

MANILA, Philippines — The ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) adopted a resolution Monday seeking to “convince” President Rodrigo Duterte to run for the vice presidential post in the 2022 national elections.

The resolution was adopted during the party’s national council meeting in Cebu City.

PDP-Laban VP for external affairs Raul Lambino, who moved for the adoption of the resolution, said the national council was in receipt of several petitions from different local government units pushing for Duterte to run for the vice presidential post in the next national elections.

“The text of this resolution read as follows: ‘Resolution to convince the party chairman, President Rodrigo Duterte, to run as Vice President in the 2022 national elections and for President Rodrigo Duterte to choose his running mate for president,” Lambino said.

Lambino then moved for the national council to adopt a resolution following the earlier petitions filed by the LGUs convincing Duterte to run for the second highest government post.

Lambino’s motion was immediately approved.

This is a developing story.

