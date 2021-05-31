Belano tops Cepca’s Prexy Jerry Blitz Arena chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- After ruling the Cepcans B+ Ladies competition in the Prexy Jerry Birthday Online Chessfest last May 23, 2021, young Cebuana woodpusher Kristina Belano showcased her dominance on the board anew.

This after, she topped the Prexy Jerry Blitz Arena of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) online weekly chess tournament last Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Belano scored 30 points in the competition to log her second straight victory within a week and her fourth weekly online tournament first place win since April.

Sheila Khan Sepanton settled for second behind Belano with 28 points while Filemon Kapuno III rounded off the top three in the Prexy Jerry Blitz Arena with 22 points.

On the other hand, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., one of the ace woodpushers of the Toledo Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) topped the All-Cepcans Arena.

NM Enriquez Jr. also shone in the Prexy Jerry Birthday Online Chessfest by lording the All-Cepcans + Ladies category.

In last Sunday’s online chess action, NM Enriquez Jr. capped off his campaign with 10 points while Jasper Norman Montejo claimed the second spot with 8.5 points. Isen Montero landed on the third spot with 7.5 points.

