Local execs told: Come up with creative ideas to hasten vaccination rollout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local chief executives (LCEs) were urged by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles to come up with creative ideas that could hasten the implementation of the vaccination rollout in their localities.

Earlier, Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar has announced that she would raffle a house and lot worth P1.5 million. exThe raffle is open to Las Piñas residents who have completed or at least received the first dose of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

San Luis town in Pampanga will also be raffling off cows to its residents who at least received the first dose of vaccine.

These moves were done as an antidote to vaccine hesitancy.

“We do what we can and diri sa laban against COVID, kita magtinabangay kitang tanan,” Nograles said.

(We do what we can and here in our fight against COVID, we try to help each other.)

Aside from this, Nograles also urged local government units (LGUs) to tie up with private sectors in the vaccination rollout.

“And we are also thankful to private sector no. Kay ang private sector on their own initiative, naghatag pod sila ug incentives sa ilang mga customers nga nagpabakuna na,” he added.

(And we are also thankful to the private sector because the private sector through their own initiative also gave incentives to their customers, who have been vaccinated.)

To recall, the Cebu City Council, through councilor Alvin Dizon, has passed a resolution requesting grocery stores to provide some sort of incentive for vaccinated individuals.

Nograles was in Cebu on Monday, May 31, 2021, to attend the PDP-Laban council meeting scheduled in a hotel here.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

DOH counts on private sector to speed up vaccine rollout

Region 7 holds Pfizer vaccine rollout in Cebu City

Restaurants mull giving discounts to COVID-19 vaccinees — DTI

House and lot top prize in vaccination drive raffle bonanza