Close to 300 passengers stranded in Cebu due to #DantePH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Close to 300 individuals were left stranded after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced the suspension of sea travels on Tuesday morning, June 1, after signal no. 1 was hoisted in northern and central Cebu.

As of 11 a.m. Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Cordova, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, and Carcar City were placed under signal no. 1.

The weather disturbance has left 287 passengers stranded.

As of noontime, at least 184 passengers were unable to leave the ports in northern Cebu while 77 rolling cargoes and 14 other vessels were grounded.

In Central Cebu, at least 103 passengers remain stranded. These individuals were supposed to leave via the ports of Danao City – 63, Cebu City – 30, and Dunggoan – 10.

PCG Central Visayas, in an advisory, advised shipping companies especially the operators of small fishing vessels not to set sail to avoid possible sea accidents.

Travellers are also advised to stay home for now and rescheduled their planned travels.

