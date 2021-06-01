Signal No. 1 up in north Cebu due to #Dante

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The state weather bureau has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in northern Cebu due to the presence of Tropical Storm Dante (international name: Choi-Wan).

The Severe Weather Bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, placed the towns of Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabogon, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Tabuelan, and the islands of Camotes and Bantayan under Storm Signal No. 1

This means that strong winds with strengths ranging between 30 to 60 kilometers per hour (kph) are expected in these areas within 36 hours.

With Storm Signal No. 1 up in these localities, Pagasa also advised mariners to take precautionary measures.

The Coast Guard Substation in Camotes Islands, in a separate advisory, also announced on Tuesday morning a temporary suspension of voyages for all types of sea vessels due to Dante.

Dante’s eye is located 310 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, or 380 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

It packs winds of up to 75 kph and gustiness reaching up to 90 kph while moving in a northwestward direction at a speed of 20 kph.

It is expected to make landfall over Eastern Samar on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, June 2, Pagasa said.

Below are the areas covered by Pagasa’s storm signals.

TCWS No. 2

Eastern Samar, Samar, and Northern Samar

TCWS No. 1

Luzon – Masbate, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and the southeastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres).

Visayas – Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, and the northern portion of Cebu (Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Tabuelan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands.

Mindanao – The northern portion of Surigao del Sur (San Agustin, Marihatag, Cagwait, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cortes, Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid, Cantilan, Carrascal, San Miguel), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (City of Cabadbaran, Santiago, Tubay, Jabonga, Kitcharao), Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte. / ###

