Lorenzo Chao Sy hopes to produce top-caliber boxers with opening of new boxing stable

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo “Chao” Sy hopes to produce top-caliber boxers, both in the professional and amateur scenes, with the opening of his boxing stable.

Chao Sy inaugurated his new gym on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, a day he also celebrated his 69th birthday.

Sy, the vice chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Visayas coordinator in boxing, envisions a grand future in his second venture in boxing.

The P1 million worth Chao Sy Boxing Stable and Gym is situated at the second level of the We Tong Building in Barangay Ermita, here.

“Akong garbo na lang gyud ni ako ang pagtukod ug boxing gym kay naluoy kos mga tao. Gusto ko makatabang nila nga mapareho sila ni Manny Pacquiao sa professional ug Eumir Marcial sa amateur. Nitukod ko aning gym para pag remind sa mga boxers nga para ilaha gyud ni,” said Sy.

Compared to his previous venture into boxing that did not endure the test of time, Sy already has the right building blocks to sustain a competitive boxing gym and stable.

“Pang long term na gyud ni ang ako. Hopefully, maka tabang ta ug boxer nga mahimo gyud ug professional. Naa ko upat ka boxer, puro 14-years old mao na among gi develop para professional,” said Sy, who once had 22 pro boxers under his fold.

The Chao Sy Boxing Gym now has more than 50 amateur boxers aged eight to 13.

Sy can potentially create a breeding ground of future boxing prospects in Cebu with the help of his trainers in Junrel Jimenez, Ryan Illustrisimo, Roel Avirado, and Richard Alerre.

Sy is not just known in boxing but also in basketball. The former cager of the University of San Carlos (USC) once formed a formidable basketball team billed as the “La Fortuna Basketball Team,” composed of players from the University of the Visayas (UV) and Southwestern University (SWU) in the 1970s and 1980s.

Present during his birthday celebration was no less than fellow sportsman and shipping magnate Chester Cokaliong, former Bogo City Mayor Celestino Martinez, and Cebu City Vice Mayor Mike Rama.

“Wala siya makuha ani kundi ang pag gasto lang, free training ni sa tanan. So kamo’ng mga boxers niya, makaingong gyud mo nga dako ni nga tabang para ninyo ug sa uban nga boxers,” said shipping magnate and fellow sportsman Chester Cokaliong, who attended Sy’s birthday lunch celebration at the Hotel Fortunate.

/bmjo