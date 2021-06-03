PROMDI party to support like-minded candidates nationwide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu Governor Emilio “Lito” Osmeña has announced the “revitalization” of his party, PROMDI, for the 2022 national and local elections

Osmeña held a press conference on June 3, 2021, to announce the return of his party to the political scene in the upcoming elections.

Although they had not announced any particular candidates from their own ranks yet, Osmeña said they would field candidates for local mayoral, municipal, congressional, and gubernatorial seats.

The party is also on the lookout for national candidates for the senatorial and presidential races whose platforms align with PROMDI.

“I would like to emphasize that we will not be supporting personalities. We will be supporting what they stand for,” said Osmeña.

PROMDI’s platform focuses on the devolution of power and initiative, a responsive and relevant educational system, and advanced and tactical nuclearization.

For the party, the government has evolved to be a highly bureaucratic, inefficient, and unresponsive “monster” and the Central government or “Imperial Manila” have been negligent to the needs of the provinces.

The party believes that the immediate transfer of powers and funding from national to local government can ensure that decisions are made closer to the local people.

The party also pushes for accessible education with multiple pathways such as career, technical, vocational, and others, the assessment of national educational standards, and the defunding of for-private profit learning institutions.

Finally, PROMDI pushed for an all zer0-carbon technology for energy generation including solar, hydro, geo-thermal, and even nuclear power if a must.

The party firmly believes that nuclear power may help protect the country from the threats of territorial invasion such as conflicts happening in the West Philippines Sea today.

For a candidate to be endorsed or even fielded by PROMDI, he or she must take to heart the platforms the party is pushing for the “betterment of the country.”

“It’s not about the winnability. It’s about the debate,” said Osmeña.

For the veteran politician, the party must bring forth issues to the light of day and be tackled in a forum where people can have a deeper understanding of these issues.

Win or lose, PROMDI will support a candidate that can help advance its platform.

Personally, Osmeña believes his son, Mariano “Mimo”, is the best candidate for PROMDI especially for the congressional seat of Cebu City’s North District.

“That is entirely up to him. But for me, I want him to run for Congress so that the key platform of PROMDI will be debated. I don’t know of anyone who has the background to implement the necessary measure for the platform of PROMDI,” said Osmeña.

The former governor also expressed his wishes that the daughter of late Congressman Raul del Mar would run for mayor of the city.

However, PROMDI as a party does not yet have actual candidates to represent them in the upcoming elections and their slate remains open.

