Full steam ahead for Suroy-Suroy Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s full steam ahead for the Capitol’s Suroy-Suroy Sugbo program.

This after the national government’s anti-COVID-19 task force allowed residents in the National Capital Region (NCR) and neighboring provinces to visit areas under the most-relaxed form of community quarantine for leisure purposes.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Thursday, June 3, welcomed the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) allowing those from NCR plus or Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna to travel.

“I am happy to learn about that, that they are allowing leisure travel from NCR…Actually this opening up to leisure travel again to NCR will be a big boost to our hotels,” said Garcia.

Garcia also said this development meant an opportunity for the province’s tourism arm to further promote its Suroy-Suroy Packages that were initially launched last March.

“If you would remember prior to the reversion of the quarantine from, I think that was GCQ (general community quarantine) balik sa MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) or ECQ, we had then launched the Suroy-Suroy packages which were really aimed at the NCR residents. (So), we will continue to push the Suroy-Suroy packages,” she explained.

The Suroy-Suroy Sugbo offered a four-day, three-night (4D3N) stay in the Cebu North, South, and the islands of Bantayan and Malapascua, and was initially planned for travelers looking to spend their vacations here during the Holy Week.

Cebu province has been under MGCQ since July 2020. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Suroy-Suroy Sugbo tour packages for Holy Week to be launched on March 16

DILG: Travel pass no longer required to cross NCR Plus, MGCQ areas