Suns eliminate defending champion Lakers

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers with a masterful 113-100 win in Game 6 of their Western Conference first round showdown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, June 4, 2021, Philippine time.

The Suns wrapped up the best-of-seven series, 4-2, and will face the Denver Nuggets in the second round. The Nuggets also wrapped up their series with a 126-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 6.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 47 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes of action. The Lakers got 29 points from LeBron James.

Anthony Davis returned for the Lakers in Game 6 but re injured his groin early in the game. He left and never returned.

Davis missed the second half of Game 4 and all of Game 5 after he injured his groin last weekend.

