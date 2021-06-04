Drivers involved in bus vs motorcycle accident in Talisay City settle amicably

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The two drivers who figured in a vehicular accident at past 4 p.m. today, June 4, along N. Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, have agreed to a settlement.

This was confirmed by Talisay City traffic investigator, Police Staff Sergeant Carlos Dicdican after the owner of the passenger bus shouldered the medical expenses covering the minor injury sustained by the motorcycle driver, Gregorio Silva, 38, a resident of Barangay Manipis, Talisay City.

“Minor injury rato kay pagkatumba ato niya kay napaso ra siya sa trambutso sa iyaha ra nga motor,” Dicdican said.

(He only sustained a minor injury. When he fell off, he got burnt by the muffler of his motorcycle.)

Dicdican said that based on the accounts of the bus driver, Jonathan Braquil, 58, a resident of Tanjay City in Negros Oriental, he was traversing heading to Cebu City when the accident happened.

He added that he was not aware of the incident until he was nabbed by the traffic officers of Talisay City because he reportedly ‘hit and run’ Silva.

The motorcycle driver also claimed that he was hit by the passenger bus driven by Braquil causing him to fall and getting burnt by the muffler.

Dicdican said that after the two gave their own accounts of the accident they decided to settle the matter amicably. /rcg