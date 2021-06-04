Mandaue City to donate unclaimed impounded vehicles

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City will be donating the unclaimed vehicles impounded by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) in the last five years to the barangays and government offices in need of them.

This after only 3 of the almost 1,500 vehicles impounded by TEAM in the last five years were claimed in the monthlong implementation of the ordinance granting amnesty to owners of impounded vehicles from 2015 to 2020.

The implementation of the ordinance started last May 3, 2021, and ended yesterday, June 3.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive director, said the three vehicles claimed were a motorcycle, four wheels, and a trailer truck.

Jumao-as believed that some of the reasons why there were only a few vehicles claimed are that their owners have not fully paid for their units plus the fact that one can easily own a unit with only a low downpayment.

With this, City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the committee on transportation and the author of the amnesty program ordinance, said the city will be disposing of, auctioning, and donating the unclaimed impounded vehicles with the council’s approval.

He said they have already identified the vehicles to be donated to the barangays and government offices needing them.

Based on the data from TEAM, of the almost 1,500 vehicles impounded over five years, at least 40 are still usable, 20 tricycles, 22 motorcycles, and 3 four wheels. /rcg