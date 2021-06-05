Sambag 2 residents pose no objections on planned new road

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Sambag 2 residents in Cebu City have agreed to the construction of an access road that would connect B. Rodriguez Street to P. Del Rosario Extension (Private).

This after the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), Division on the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP), National Housing Authority (NHA), and other agencies presented the plan to the residents in a public consultation.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the City Council’s chairperson for the committee on infrastructure, said that the public consultation was successful and the residents expressed eagerness to cooperate for the road to be realized.

“Mga residente sa Barangay Sambag 2 walay supak sa planu na pag abli ug pagpa lapad sa dalan na mo sumpay unya puhon sa Barangay Sambag 1 ug Sambag 2,” said Guardo.

The public consultation is one of the first steps prior to the construction of the kilometer-long road as portions of private properties may be affected in the building of the road.

With the consent of the residents, the project can already begin related processing such as the right of way (ROW) acquisition, bidding and awarding of the contract, and eventually the construction phase.

In previous statements, Councilor Guardo said that the budget is being set for the construction works, but the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be concreting the road out of the agency’s own budget.

Drainage works and road widening will also be implemented along with the road construction so that it will be constructed simultaneously and will also finish together. The road construction will cost at least P16 million.

The start of the construction is expected this year in Sambag 1 and the portion in Sambag 2 will follow soon after especially once the entire 1 kilometer stretch of the access road is cleared from informal settlers and the portion of the private property that will be affected. /rcg