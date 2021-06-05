Vice Ganda trends on Twitter with his #InayThankYou

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Random questions.

This is what Vice Ganda has been asking his Twitter followers recently.

The comedian encourages his followers to ask random questions to security guards, delivery riders, and now their thank yous to their mothers.

In his tweet earlier today, June 5, 2021, Ganda tweets.

“Anung tanong meron kayo para sa Nanay nyo na di nyo masabi sa kanya? Itweet nyo sakin at subukan nating itanong sa mga ReyNANAY at baka sa kanila natin makuha ang mga sagot na hinahanap ninyo. Just use #InayThankYou,” Vice Ganda tweeted.

Now, here are some of the messages his followers sent in moments after sharing his tweet with the #InayThankYou.

This is slowly taking over Twitter as the comedian’s followers are seeing this avenue to ask their mothers their questions and send in their messages that they couldn’t ask face to face.

