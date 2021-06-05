Nietes back in training for another possible fight this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes is back in training for a possible bout before 2021 ends.

According to his trusted trainer and cornerman Edmund Villamor, Nietes returned to training last May 31, 2021, at the Villamor Brothers Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

The 38-year-old Nietes took a much-deserved break after winning the WBO international super flyweight title last April 3, 2021, against Colombian Pablo Carillo via unanimous decision in Dubai, UAE.

It was Nietes’ first bout after a 28-month hiatus.

Many boxing experts and fans expected Nietes to earn a world title shot this year following his masterful performance against Carillo.

However, the WBO’s governing body decided to order the reigning WBO world super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka and the No. 2 contender Francisco Rodriguez of Mexico to start negotiating to hold a world title bout this year. The WBO skipped the No. 1 contender in the division, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, for a world title shot.

“Ang gi focus namo ang world title pero mandatory naman diay si Rodriguez (Francisco) ni Ioka (Kazuto),” said Villamor.

Nietes has a very good chance of retaking his throne as a world champion, considering he already beat Ioka and Rodriguez before. He is also the No. 3 contender in the WBO’s super flyweight division.

Before he took a 28-month hiatus, Nietes beat Ioka on December 31, 2018, via split decision in Macao, China, to become a four-division world champion, snatching the WBO world super flyweight title the process.

Before that, Nietes snatched a lopsided unanimous decision victory against Rodriguez for the WBO world light flyweight title in 2015 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

However, because of the development in the WBO’s super flyweight division, Nietes and his camp are waiting for the decision of their promoters from the MTK Global promotions about his next bout this year.

According to Villamor, they are looking forward to one bout this year.

“As of now, naay plano this year para ang rank ni Donnie (Nietes) magpabilin,” added Villamor.

Nietes holds a record of 43 wins, one defeat, and five draws with 23 knockouts.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

Nietes might fight again in September –trainer

Nietes eyes WBO world super flyweight title after Dubai win

Villamor on Donnie “Ahas” Nietes: Fast and fearsome as ever

Donaire sees underdog Pacquiao beating Spence: He can do it too