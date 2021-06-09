Mandaue City opens 4th vaccination center at J Centre Mall

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City will open another vaccination center at J Centre Mall on June 10, 2021, from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

It is the city’s fourth vaccination site aside from the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus new building, and Pacific Mall.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Vaccine Operation Center (VOC), said there will be four vaccination teams who will be assigned at the site each can cater to at least 400 individuals per day.

The VOC said they will still not cater to walk-in applicants.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said that residents who are closer to the vaccination center will be the ones who will be vaccinated at the site which is located on the third floor of J Centre Mall.

Cortes added that he is also happy with the growing number of individuals who wanted to be vaccinated in the city.

So far, the city can now vaccinate almost 2,000 individuals at the city’s three vaccination sites.

Even with this, Cortes is encouraging Mandaue City residents who have yet to receive the vaccines to have themselves registered. /rcg