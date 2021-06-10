Rottweiler attacks teenage girl in Oslob

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of the 16-year-old girl, who sustained multiple wounds and injuries after being attacked by a Rottweiler in Oslob town, south Cebu, is seeking justice and assurance that the dog owner would shoulder all the expenses for the treatment of the girl.

Jeny Rose Gomilao suffered scratches and dog bites all over her body when the large breed dog attacked her on the shores of Barangay Looc, Oslob last Tuesday, June 8.

Jeny Rose was picking up seashells and shellfish in knee-deep seawater when the dog lunged at her, initial reports from the Oslob Police Station showed.

Videos of the incident have also been circulating on social media in which onlookers from a nearby resort tried to help the girl by shouting at her to run away from the charging dog.

In a series of messages sent to CDN Digital, John Michael, the girl’s brother, said the owner of the Rottweiler that attacked his sister happened to be their neighbor.

John Michael also said the dog owner promised to pay for Jeny Rose’s recovery and hospitalization, and initially paid P3,000.

However, he added the amount is not enough to cover the entire expenses.

“We want justice. We want an assurance that they will shoulder the expenses for the treatment of my sister,” said John Michael in Cebuano.

The owner of the dog and Jeny Rose’s family also met at the police station shortly after the incident.

Police said the family planned to file charges for reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and violation of the Anti-Rabies Act of 2007 against the dog owner should he fail to fulfill his promise.

Oslob is a fourth-class municipality located around 118 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

