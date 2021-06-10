Kasambagan resto-bar gets first strike penalty for social distancing violations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rain is not a reason why health protocols cannot be imposed and the establishment should have a plan for circumstances regarding changes in weather.

This was the decision of the Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) on the resto-bar in Barangay Kasambagan that violated the social distancing protocol on a rainy Saturday evening last June 5, 2021.

BPLO head, Lawyer Jared Limquiaco, told CDN Digital that they cannot accept the reason of the resto-bar for violating the social distancing protocol as well as the mask protocols just because they could not handle the crowd during the rain.

He said the establishment should already plan out the movement of their customers in relation to social distancing either by providing a proper shelter to customers staying in the open area or providing umbrellas for each table.

“Katong bar, first strike penalty na sila. Naghatag tag warning sa ilaha if moviolate napud sila ato isuspend ilang special (liquor) permit, then if mopadayon pa sila ato na gyod irevoke.”

“If marevoke ilang special permit nya mopadayon silag serve og alcoholic drinks, ato na gyod irevoke ilang business permit,” said Limquiaco in a phone interview.

The resto-bar’s seating capacity has also been reduced to 100 upon the request of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) after investigations showed the resto-bar could not manage its original 150 seating capacity especially during a rainy day.

Limquiaco said the resto-bar will be offering a counterproposal to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in an attempt to raise the reduced seating capacity as they have a plan to handle similar situations.

However, since the counterproposal may take time to be lodged and assessed, the resto-bar must comply with the 100 seating capacity, or else they will earn a second strike penalty or suspension of their liquor permit.

The BPLO warns the resto-bar to no longer incur a violation or else they may lose the privileges they enjoy with the special liquor permit.

The decision of the BPLO also serves as a reminder to all establishments serving liquor with an open space design that they need to prepare for any changes in the weather.

“Magbutang silag mga payong. If mag-ulan gani, dapat andam na ilang mga marshalls nga moimpose sa social distancing. Dapat nakamask tanan. Dili naman na lisod iimpose ang mask if magpasilong ang customers kay wala naman na nag-inom,” said Limquiaco.

The BPLO will be monitoring all establishments serving liquors in the city particularly the six establishments that have already incurred violations. /rcg