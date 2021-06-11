Rama allows vaccinated seniors to go out even without EO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has allowed fully vaccinated senior citizens to go out of their homes provided they follow proper health protocols.

This after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) announced through Presidential spokesperson, Secretary Harry Roque, on June 11, 2021, that fully vaccinated senior citizens could already go out.

The city will adopt the IATF resolution accordingly, despite the previous Executive Order No. 103 of Mayor Edgardo Labella, which was still in effect. The EO disallows senior citizens above 65 years old to go out of their homes unless for emergencies.

Rama said he would consult with the City Legal Office (CLO) if he could issue an EO on behalf of the mayor, who is on leave for three weeks, and whether it would be binding legally or not.

For now, Rama has encouraged establishments, police, and government to allow senior citizens beyond the age of 65, who had been fully vaccinated to go out of their homes.

He said he would also be meeting with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to discuss the implementation of this new policy of the IATF especially on how to determine that the the senior citizens going out were fully vaccinated.

“Let them go, but with freedom comes with responsibility. They must still follow the health protocols. If there is a need to issue an Executive Order, why not?” said Rama.

Rama is also planning to fast-track the inoculation of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to senior citizens this month so that more senior citizens can already go out of their homes.

The city can expect to get more doses of the Pfizer vaccine with the arrival of 200,000 doses in Central Visayas recently.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

Vaccinated seniors allowed out told to still wear face masks, follow health protocols

Fully-vaccinated seniors in GCQ, MGCQ areas now allowed to go out, but…

WATCH: Acting Cebu City Mayor holds a press conference