Upland barangay residents urged to be vigilant against ‘suspicious people’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of Cebu City’s upland barangays are encouraged to be more vigilant with persons coming into their villages.

This after three drug personalities managed to cross the borders of Cebu City with minimal detection as they ran away from police authorities in a buy-bust operation at Barangay Campo 4, Talisay City.

The three men were killed in a shootout in Barangay Tap-tap Cebu City on Thursday night, June 10. At least 10 kilos of shabu with a market value of P68 million were seized from the slain suspects.

Councilor Philip Zafra, the City Council’s chairperson for the committee on peace and order, said he commends the police for being able to intercept such a huge amount of illegal drugs.

He has not yet read the report on how the three suspects were gunned down, but he said that the police must have been threatened that’s why the buy-bust turned into an encounter.

Still, despite the deaths, he said the operation is commendable because the police managed to cut off the supply from reaching the intended destinations.

The movement of the suspects through the mountain barangays with ease is also a reminder to those living there to be vigilant.

“Magbantay gyod sila kay dili man nato kuralan atong borders. Kanang mga boarding houses, we suggest nga ireport na nila sa barangays kung kinsa ang ilang bag-ong tenants para marecord,” said Zafra in a phone conference.

Any suspicious individuals passing through or arriving in their villages may be reported to the police or the barangay so that the police may do an inquiry or investigation.

Since it is impossible to monitor all people entering the borders of the city, especially lawless elements who will try their best to avoid detection, the residents must be vigilant themselves.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama said he will meet the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to discuss the security at the mountain barangays following this entry of lawless elements in Barangay Taptap.

“We will discuss with Colonel (Josefino) Ligan to increase the security sa mountain barangays. It’s already in our minds kay we are putting up vaccination centers there,” said Rama.

The acting mayor, who is also the lead convenor of the city’s vaccination program, has previously announced plans to open vaccination sites in the mountain barangays on weekends to bring the vaccines closer to the residents. /rcg