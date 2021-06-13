Negros Occidental governor’s office shut down due to COVID scare
BACOLOD CITY – The Negros Occidental Governor’s Office has been temporarily shut down after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, Provincial Administrator Rayfrado Diaz said on Friday.
The two employees who tested positive for COVID-19 are in charge of attending to indigent patients.
Diaz said the close contacts of the two employees will be undergo a COVID-19 swab test on Sunday.
“The reopening of the governor’s office will depend on the swab test results,” he said.
Negros Occidental had 60 new COVID-19 cases while Bacolod City has 166, the Department of Health reported on Friday.
Bacolod City has 1,704 active COVID-19 cases with 282 deaths while Negros Occidental had 1,896 active cases and 371 deaths.
