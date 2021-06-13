Senator Gatchalian backs Cebu’s Swab-Upon-Arrival policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another lawmaker, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, expressed his support to the Cebu Provincial government’s swab-upon-arrival policy for Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Gatchalian, in a statement, said that the policy of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia had spared Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) from the burden of prolonged and costly quarantine.

“I support the swab-upon-arrival policy of the Provincial Government of Cebu in order to promote the safety of our Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) while sparing them from the burden of prolonged and costly quarantine,” he said.

For Gatchalian, this policy will bring convenience to the ROFs and OFWs since they can continue their quarantine closer to their families.

“Moreover, the national government will be spared from additional costs and complex logistical concerns under this procedure,” he added.

He also said that the convenience that was brought by this policy would boost local tourism, which he considered as the key to the economic recovery of Cebu.

He said that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic was already a burden to ROFs and OFWs and their families, and that the government should ensure the convenience in bringing ROFs and OFWs back to their homes without compromising their safety.

Other senators, who supported the swab-upon-arrival policy of the Cebu Provincial government, are Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Senator Edgardo Angara and Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla.

Aside from the senators, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Cebu, and eight Cebuano lawmakers also showed their support to the swab-upon arrival policy of the Cebu Capitol.

RELATED STORIES

Roque claims diversion of flights was Garcia’s idea

Two Cebu towns back Capitol’s ROFs’ swabbing policy

Cebu’s Swab-Upon-Arrival policy gains more support

IBP Cebu says Swab-Upon-Arrival policy did not violate Constitution

Cebu reps to IATF: Respect local autonomy

Netizens weigh in on extension of MCIA flights diversion

Diversion of MCIA flights to NAIA extended to June 12

/dbs