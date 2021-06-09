Netizens weigh in on extension of MCIA flights diversion

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Malacañang has once again ordered all inbound flights for the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to be diverted to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The Palace announced last June 8 that all international flights bound for MCIA will be diverted to NAIA in Pasay City, Metro Manila until Saturday, June 12.

It also said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) expects Cebu to follow all health protocols against COVID-19 by June 13.

The announcement came two days after MCIA last June 6 resumed accepting international flights.

CDN Digital has published an informal survey on its social media handles, asking netizens to share their thoughts on the Malacañang’s recent decision.

Some respondents said they were unhappy with the recent development and pointed out that the diversion of flights is just a manifestation of “power play” between the national and local governments.

“Politics and power play…besides IATF isn’t exactly perfect. What works in some regions may not necessarily work in other regions aside from the fact that PH is culturally diverse. Central government being high handed may turn some people off and create a negative feedback in some population. LGUs (Local government units) have better sense of their communities than the technocrats up there. Sharing ideas from both end of the spectrum in society will benefit most,” says Facebook user Susan Conol.

OFWs and ROFs who are directly affected by the changes also shared their sentiments.

“Being an OFW myself, am super disappointed. Going home to our loved ones on such very limited time is being taken away from us. The good efforts of Gov. Gwen Garcia are futile as nobody from up there seems to heed her. So depressing. Hilak nlng ta sa luom ani (We’ll just cry in silence),” Xtian Anaid commented.

Facebook user Geraldine Castro-Domugho expressed her frustration on the recent announcement.

“Load of crap!!!my flight is on the 16th of June I hope they will sort this out once and for all. I am tired, frustrated and depressed with all the cancellations,” she said.

Others, like Gina Mora Calderon, also empathized with the difficult situation OFWs and ROFs are now facing.

“I feel sorry for the people that need to come home to see (their) family !!! Whoever did this idea walang awa kayo, (you have no pity),” said Calderon.

To recall, the Malacañang previously ordered all international flights bound for MCIA to be diverted to NAIA from May 29 to June 5, on what seemed to be a rebuke against Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s decision to stick with the Swab-Upon-Arrival policy for OFWs and ROFs.

It swayed away from the whole-of-nation swabbing policy being mandated by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF).

Under IATF’s guidelines, ROFs and OFWs will have to complete the required 14-day quarantine rule, in which 10 days will be in designated quarantine facilities or hotel rooms, and the remaining four days in their respective houses.

They will only be subjected to swab on the seventh day since their arrival. / dcb

