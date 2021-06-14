DPWH starts repair of damaged Mandaue City road

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu– The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started the repair of a portion of Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay Subangdaku here that was damaged by floods caused by the heavy downpour on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Engineer Jason Amoguis of the DPWH said the repair of the 14-meter long damaged road would take one to two weeks.

After the excavation, they will replace the culvert, put a collar, and will return the base and asphalt.

Amoguis said some of the reasons of the damage was the placement or state of the culverts and clogged up drainage.

“Wala siya matarung og tap, wala siya collar bale, so ang pressure sa tubig adto ni dagan mao tong nisaka ang aspalto, sa drainage ug sa basura pod, niclog-up man gud nito dagan man mag na retrieved nga basura sagol-sagol, ang tubig didto mubalik diri, mao tong diri nidagan mangita man na siya og gap. Nakakita siya’g gap diri kay wala man na nasumpay (culvert) o diba na daot ba ni siya sauna, ari ni dagan sa yuta kay ang design ani niya wala gyuy gap, ” said Amoguis.

It can be recalled that the lane was impassable for hours last Saturday after a heavy downpour, causing heavy traffic.

The cracked portion was cordoned after and only that portion should be avoided.

The road was asphalted just two months ago.

