Lapu-Lapu temporarily shuts down vaccination sites: No more vaccines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will temporarily close the operation of their vaccination sites tomorrow, June 15, 2021, after their supply of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines has already run out.

Lawyer James Sayson from the Lapu-Lapu City Legal Office, said that currently, they had two vaccination sites which are the Gun-ob Elementary School and the Barangay Agus Gymnasium.

“[The vaccination sites will remain closed] Until we receive additional allocation sa other vaccines. What we were told naay available, but ilang gihatag didto sa mga lagyo nga dili maka-accommodate og Pfizer,” Sayson said.

([The vaccination sites will remain closed] Until we receive the additional allocation of other vaccines. What we were told is there are available vaccines but they gave it to far away places that cannot accommodate the Pfizer vaccine.)

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the city will also open an additional vaccination site in Hoops Dome, Barangay Gun-ob, while on Friday, June 18, 2021, another vaccination site will be opened at the City Auditorium within the city hall compound.

These vaccination sites will accommodate the inoculation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

Sayson, however, said that they were still waiting for the supply of diluent and syringes from the Department of Health (DOH)-7 that will be used in the inoculation of Pfizer.

“Kinahanglan og diluent ug kadtong specific nga syringe ang Pfizer. Unya dili man mi kapataka ug procure kay specific man to siya for the vaccine nga Pfizer, so ang DOH maoy mohatag sa city of Lapu-lapu. Ang problem lang kay basin today or tomorrow ma-deliver. So dependent na ang atong pag-open sa Hoops Dome by Wednesday, kung maabot na ang diluent ug syringe,” he added.

(We need the diluent and the specific syringe for Pfizer. And we could not just procure those because these are specific for the Pfizer vaccine, so the DOH will be one to provide this to the city of Lapu-Lapu. The problem, though, is that perhaps it will be delivered today or tomorrow. So the plan to open Hoops Dome by Wednesday would depend on when the diluent and syringe will arrive.)

In a separate interview with DOH-7 spokesperson, Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, she said that Lapu-lapu City would receive an allocation of 23,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Last week, more than 210,000 doses of Pfizer arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

/dbs