Motorists urged: Drive carefully along rain-damaged Mandaue road

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Motorists are encouraged to be more careful in driving along Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City after a portion of the road, which has cracked due to the today’s rain, has been cordoned off.

This after the flooding brought about by the early monsoon rain this morning, June 12, caused a portion of the road to crack. This prompted the closure of the road this morning.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, said the lane was now passable and only the cracked portion was cordoned off and should be avoided.

“Kadto ra jud nga spot nga gibugwakan sa tubig gikan sa overflow sa sapa,” said Manatad on what part of the road had been damaged.

The portion of Lopez Jaena Street was impassable for hours after this was damaged by flooding this morning.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) said the area experienced knee-deep flooding at around 8 a.m.

MCDRRMO personnel also visited the area to check on the extent of the damage.

The Lopez Jaena St. has four lanes, two lanes on each side.

Ybañez said they have already reported it to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) since it is a national road. He said the DPWH was tasked in maintaining the road.

Manatad said the DPWH is expected to repair the road next week.

The road was asphalted just two months ago.

