Negros, Bohol travelers will need RT-PCR result to enter Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City now requires negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test result from individuals coming from Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental.

Mayor Jonas Cortes issued Executive Order No. 19 series of 2021 requiring all travellers coming from the provinces of Bohol, Negros Occidental, and Negros Oriental that will visit the city to present a negative RT-PCR swab test result taken within 72 hours or a negative Rapid Antigen test results taken 48 hours before departure from their place of origin.

The policy would take effect from June 15 to July 24.

The EO states that the move is in accordance to EO No. 22 issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to create uniformity and and avoid confusion to travellers to Cebu Island.

This is also because of the consistent rise of COVID-19 cases in the neighboring provinces.

Based on the June 13 COVID-19 bulletin board of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Negros Oriental has 3,134 active cases while Bohol has 1,339.

Mandaue City has 176 active cases while Cebu province has 533 active cases.

/dbs