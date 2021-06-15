Lapu mayor wants negative RT-PCR results from travelers from Bohol, Negros
Chan expected to issue EO on Tuesday
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is expected to issue an executive order (E.O.) on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, that will require those from the provinces of Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental, to present a negative result of the RT-PCR test before they may be allowed to enter the city.
Chan said that this aligns with the E.O. that was issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.
READ: Cebu-bound travelers from Bohol, Negros Island need RT-PCR, antigen test
The mayor explained that the measure was done to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), after the cases of COVID-19 in these provinces continue to rise.
“Syempre, depensahan sab nato ang atong siyudad nga dili ta masudlan aning manud nga the new variant nga gikan aning mga provinces,” Chan said.
(Of course we have to protect our city so the variants from these provinces won’t come in.)
Aside from these provinces, Chan also plans to include in the E.O. travelers from the National Capital Region (NCR)-Plus.
/bmjo
READ MORE: Negros, Bohol travelers will need RT-PCR result to enter Mandaue
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.