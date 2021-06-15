Lapu mayor wants negative RT-PCR results from travelers from Bohol, Negros

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is expected to issue an executive order (E.O.) on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, that will require those from the provinces of Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental, to present a negative result of the RT-PCR test before they may be allowed to enter the city.

Chan said that this aligns with the E.O. that was issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

The mayor explained that the measure was done to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), after the cases of COVID-19 in these provinces continue to rise.

“Syempre, depensahan sab nato ang atong siyudad nga dili ta masudlan aning manud nga the new variant nga gikan aning mga provinces,” Chan said.

(Of course we have to protect our city so the variants from these provinces won’t come in.)

Aside from these provinces, Chan also plans to include in the E.O. travelers from the National Capital Region (NCR)-Plus.

