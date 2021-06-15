Cebu teams get into action in Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The four Cebu-based wood pushing teams vying in the ongoing Wesley So Cup Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) plunge back into action on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, the top-performing squad among the four Cebu-based teams, will have a relatively easy assignment as they face the north division’s No. 11 team, the Rizal Batch Towers, in their first meeting. Afterwards, they face off with the No. 10 team, the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe.

The Dagami Warriors lost one of their two matches last June 12, 2021 after they went up against north division’s top-ranked team, the San Juan Predators.

They are currently at No. 2 in the south division with 13 wins with two losses behind the Camarines Soaring Eagles with 14-1 (win-loss) record.

Meanwhile, the Toledo City Trojans, south division’s No. 4 team will go up against formidable opponents in north division’s No. 2 team, the Manila Indios in their first match. They proceed on facing the inaugural conference’s champion, and the current No. 3 team in north division, the Laguna Heroes in their second game.

The Trojans have an 11-4 card in the south division standings, tied with the Iloilo Kisela Knights.

The Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors are scheduled to move pawns with the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights in game one and the Antipolo Cobras in game two. The Naki Warriors are currently at eighth in the south division standings with a 6-9 win-loss record.

The Cebu City Machers, who are at the 10th spot in the standings with 4-11, card will play versus the Simba’s tribe in their first game and will take on the Pasig King Pirates, the north division’s No. 6 team.

/bmjo