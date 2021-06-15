Mandaue City to help OFWs, ROFs affected by IATF’s arrival protocols

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government is willing to help Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) and Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF) from Mandaue who will be affected by the national government’s directive to enforce the IATF’s arrival protocols.

On Monday, June 14, President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the enforcement of the IATF’s arrival protocols in Cebu.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said though that it would be better if the IATF would give a chance to Cebu’s Swab-Upon-Arrival policy but then the president has already made a decision.

“Uban sa panghinaot, nakakita ko sa wisdom (Cebu’s Policy) humanitarian, nga dili nato pun-an ang kalisud pero naa nay decision,” said Cortes.

In IATF’s policy, all arriving passengers will undergo quarantine in an accredited quarantine facility for at least 10 days, another four days in their homes and they will be swabbed on the seventh day of their quarantine.

In Cebu Province’s arrival policy, all OFWs and ROFs will be swabbed upon their arrival.

While waiting for the result, they will be quarantined in a hotel, if they would test negative they will be allowed to go home and continue their quarantine there. Their second swab test will be done by the LGU after another seven days.

Cortes said they will also be discussing with the city council and budget officer about the assistance the city may provide to the affected OFWs and ROFs from Mandaue.

“We have to spend within our means pero ato nang tagaan og top priority. Ang ato lang gyud paningkamutan matagaan. As of now dili pa ko ka kuan (sulti) kung unsa nga ayuda, kung financial ba kung pila, ” said Cortes.

Cortes added that the Mandaue City Isolation Center at the old Cebu North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku is still open for OFWs and ROFs who will be coming home. This can help lessen their expenses as compared to isolating themselves in a hotel or another facility.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, Cortes’ executive secretary, said aside from the MCIC, the city is also still using the Mandaue City Isolation Center located at the Mandaue Central School in Barangay Centro in isolating OFWs and ROFs. /rcg