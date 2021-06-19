Didal flies home after clinching Tokyo berth

Margielyn Didal finally arrived home in Cebu after almost two months out of the country chasing a Tokyo Olympics berth.

“My parents and siblings play a very important part in my career. I’m doing this not only for the country, but especially for my family,” Didal told the Inquirer on Friday.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president and Cavite representative Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino personally escorted Didal back to Cebu from Manila in a 10-seater beechcraft private plane along with POC legal committee chair lawyer Wharton Chan, skateboarding head Carl Sambrano and coach Daniel Bautista.

“I know how much Margie wanted to be with her family and the satisfaction it will give her before going to the Olympics. We just exerted all efforts to make it happen,” said Tolentino.

Didal had been quarantined upon her arrival in Manila last week after competing in the world championships in Rome, Italy, where she clinched an Olympic spot.

“I missed my family. I want to see them before I go back into training,” said Didal, who will resume training in Los Angeles on July 1. Didal will stay in LA until July 18.

“I hope to bring home a medal. I’ll just do my best,” said Didal.