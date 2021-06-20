Japan’s ‘Monster’ Inoue KOs Pinoy foe, retains bantam titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Japanese world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue continues to extend his impressive unbeaten winning streak after easily scoring a third round knockout victory against Filipino Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmariñas on Saturday June 19, 2021 (Sunday, Manila time) in Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 28-year-old Inoue successfully defended his IBF and WBA super world bantamweight titles. On top of that, he extended his unbeaten winning streak to 21 with 18 knockouts making him one of the most dangerous boxers in the bantamweight division.

True to form, “Monster” Inoue easily disposed of Dasmariñas, flooring the latter three times in their short-lived bout.

Inoue exerted his dominance in the ring by knocking down Dasmariñas with a vicious left hook to the liver in the second round.

But, Dasmariñas showcased heart and courage and stood back on his feet and continued fighting.

However, Inoue, already sensing victory, did not waste his time in round three, targeting the same spot that put the Filipino challenger down to his knees.

Dasmariñas was knocked down for the second time after “Monster” Inoue landed the same punch at the same target. Dasmariñas quickly stood back on his feet, only to receive another flurry of hooks directed to his body.

As the onslaught continues, Dasmariñas went down again on the canvas, this time, referee, Russell Mora decided to stop the match at 2:45 mark of the third round.

Dasmariñas only landed 10 out of his 40 power punches.

Inoue unleashed 48 power punches, 31 of them found their target. 17 of those power punches were body shots.

The 28-year-old Dasmariñas of Pili, Camarines Sur absorbed his third defeat with 30 wins, one draw along with 20 knockouts.

He is the fifth Filipino boxer to fall from the hands of Inoue. The newly-crowned WBC world bantamweight king, Nonito Donaire Jr. lost to Inoue in 2019. The other Filipino boxers whom Inoue defeated were Crison Omayao, Jerson Mancio, and Warlito Parrenas.

