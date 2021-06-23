Samsam: No walk-ins at 3 vaccination sites for now

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Walk-ins will not be accepted at the three COVID-19 vaccination sites in Talisay City starting this Wednesday, June 23.

For now, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr. said they will have to prioritize those who managed to preregister because of the limitation in their supply.

“Those who have already received a text message from the City or were personally called by our personnel for their schedule are the ones to be accepted in our vaccination sites,” he said

“As much as we can accommodate everybody [at our venues], our limited vaccine supply prevents us from doing that,” Gullas added.

Gullas said they will accommodate walk-ins as soon as they get additional vaccine supplies from the Department of Health (DOH).

Talisay City’s vaccination sites are located in Gaisano SRP, Lagtang, and Starmall. Each of the venues can accommodate 232 to 352 persons per day.

Gullas said several Talisay City residents visited their vaccinations sites on Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22. A total of 1, 056 individuals were inoculated on Monday while 1, 554 had their jabs on Tuesday.

“Mao kuwang na ang gihatag na vaccines sa DOH. It’s possible [that] by Thursday, we will have no more vaccines [for our use],” he said.

Gullas said he will be asking for additional supply when he visits the Regional Vaccination Center for a scheduled meeting on Thursday “so we can fix this problem.”

“I am appealing to our constituents to be patient. If you have yet to receive a call or text from our personnel, don’t be disappointed. We will find a way,” he said.

Gullas said the city’s vaccination backlog resulted from delays in the arrival of new vaccines. He said that they did not get new supplies for about three weeks in the last two months.

“So naay panahon na naay mga semana naay registration sa barangay and wala ta maka pabakuna. So mao na atong gi apas karon. Naay backlog of days naay registration, but walay bakuna,” he said.

(There were weeks wherein we held barangay registration but were unable to start vaccination. This is what we are trying to address now. We are having backlogs because there were days wherein we accommodated registrants but vaccinations were not made.)