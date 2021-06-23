Cebu City to start vaccinating A4 on June 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The A4 priority group or workers in Cebu City will finally get vaccinated after a long wait.

Cebu City Health Department (CHD) officer-in-charge, Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, confirmed that they will start scheduling individuals belonging to the A4 priority group on Thursday, June 24, 2021, following the resumption of the vaccination roll-out.

The city just received 5,000 Sinovac vaccines from the newly arrived 20,800 doses allocated to Metro Cebu, which the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) cleared for A4 roll-out.

“Pwede na nato ni ihatag sa A4 so ugma magsugod na tag text sa A4 para sa ilang schedule sa vaccines. Siguro ato silang daghanun kay dugay na ra ba sila naghulat,” said Ibones.

The five vaccination sites in the city will all reopen tomorrow including the University of Cebu Banilad and Senior High campuses, Robinson Galleria, SM Seaside, and finally, the NOAH Complex at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Since this will be the first time that the NOAH complex would operate as a vaccination site, Ibones said they are trying to coordinate with the management for the buses that will be used to carry individuals to the site and back.

For now, they are still finalizing the plans for the resumption of the vaccine roll-out.

Ibones said that at least 40,000 A4 individuals have already registered in the vaccination program and the city government is eager to start the roll-out in this particular priority group.

The city expects to finish the inoculation of the 5,000 vaccines within a few days as each site averages 500 to 1,000 vaccinations per day. /rcg