Traffic marshall, habal-habal driver figure in a street brawl in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A traffic marshall from a business park in Cebu City was caught in a fistfight with a habal-habal driver who allegedly violated the red light along Salinas Drive.

Netizen, Rasheed Limchui, shared a video of the altercation he personally witnessed on the road past 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

In the video, both the marshall and the habal-habal driver were exchanging punches and kicks during a red light. Both were wearing helmets hiding their identity.

Few minutes into the altercation, a Cebu City traffic enforcer and nearby motorists came between the two parties and stopped the fight.

The traffic enforcer brought the two individuals to Police Station 4 or Mabolo Police Station to report them to the police following their disruptive behaviors.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) spokesperson, Paul Gotiong, told CDN Digital that the traffic marshall apprehended the habal-habal driver causing the driver to lose his temper.

The driver challenged the traffic marshall to a fight causing the scene captured in the video.

Although employed by the business park, the marshall is a deputized officer of the CCTO, which led the nearby traffic enforcer to take over the situation.

Gotiong said that while the habal-habal driver will face repercussions for beating the red light, the marshall may be facing a graver consequence.

“Just talked with the management of the business park, they will investigate but materminate daw ang guard (marshall),” said Gotiong in a text message.

It is not clear if the termination is immediate or still subject to investigation.

With this, Gotiong reminded all deputized traffic marshalls whether employed by the government or by private establishments that they must maintain a cool head when implementing traffic regulations.

“Dapat kalma gyod ta og dili ta magpadala sa atong kalagot. Kung di nato kaya ihandle, kinahanglan gyod motawag tag back-up,” said Gotiong. /rcg