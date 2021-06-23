CTTO issues citation tickets to delivery drivers for illegal parking

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 15 drivers, the majority of whom are delivery drivers, were issued citation tickets while 12 motorcycles were impounded for illegal parking at the sidewalk outside a mall in Cebu City on Wednesday afternoon, June 23, 2021.

Paul Gotiong, spokesperson of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said they were roving along Tupas Street, from Barangay Pasil to Duljo Fatima when they noticed the rampant illegal parking at the sidewalk.

Gotiong said that around 30 motorcycles were illegally parked there. Some managed to elude arrest, he said.

“There were some riders nga gikan lang nagkuha sa ilahang deliveries, amo nalang silang gi-issuehan. We actually waited for them. The majority of the drivers that came out, we issued them a citation. Ang kato gyung wala mogawas, then mao to nga amo nalang gikuha (ilang sakyanan) kay di man puwede nga modakop ta sa uban unya biyaan namo ang uban. So we have to take out everybody,” he said, stressing that there are about three to four NO PARKING signs in the area.

Those who were issued citation tickets were given three days to visit the CTTO along F. Ramos Ext., to pay a fine of P1,000.

Gotiong urged the motorcycle drivers, specially delivery services, to park their motorcycles on a safe area where they cannot obstruct the sidewalk or the road, and where there are no “NO PARKING” and “NO STOPPING” signs.

Considering that majority of the motorcycles are owned by delivery drivers, he said that they understand and respect the nature of their livelihood but stressed that it should not be abused.

“Kay sometimes man gud motapok man gud na sila by group, so sometimes ang volume sa ilang pagtapok, dili na nila ma notice nga daghan na diay kaayo sila. Rampant na kaayo ilang parking. Okay raman na kon one or two because masabtan raman sila, kay moving raman sila. But once it will become like 10 or more, dili na,” he said.

Gotiong emphasized that a lot of pedestrians complained that they cannot use the sidewalks because they are occupied by illegally parked motorcycles.

“At least, since ila man gyud nang panginabuhi, morespetar man lang sad ta sa traffic kay maglagot naman sad ang ubang motorists sa ilaha,” he added.

Gotiong said that establishments should also provide parking areas for delivery drivers just like other establishments to avoid inconvenience for everyone. /rcg