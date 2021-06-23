Mandaue City Vaccine Board not encouraging walk-in applicants

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Vaccine Board will not encourage walk-ins at the city’s vaccination centers.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, the city’s vaccine czar, said that Mandaue has been informing its residents that they are not allowing walk-ins at the city’s vaccination centers as they prioritize those who have already registered.

Manatad, however, said that they won’t deny walk-in individuals the opportunity to get vaccinated.

He said if there are walk-ins, they assist the applicants to register online and if they want to be vaccinated on the same day, they will have to wait until such time that all of those who are scheduled for the day will already get their jabs or they can also be a substitute to registered vaccinees who will not show up during their scheduled time.

Manatad said the city has been implementing this since the start of the vaccination.

Manatad said right now, the city still achieves its target of 2,000 vaccinees every day at the city’s four vaccination sites namely the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue (UCLM) campus new building, Pacific Mall, and J Centre Mall.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Tuesday has encouraged local government units to allow walk-ins to prevent wastage of vaccines and to expedite the vaccination.

Manatad said right now, the city is strengthening its COVID-19 registration efforts through the implementation of full-blown vaccination registration to the city’s 27 barangays.

The city is also expecting to receive another batch of vaccines from DOH-7.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Vaccination Operations Center, said the city has already used about half of the 21,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines it received last week. /rcg