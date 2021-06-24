Garganera: We need to deliver promised skate park, open space

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera is asking the city’s executive department to allot a space at the South Road Properties (SRP) for the long-promised skate park and open space.

The skate park initially broke ground at a lot beside Fort San Pedro in December 2018 during the term of former mayor, Tomas Osmeña, but the park never got fulfilled.

“The National Skateboarders Association then asked the Cebu City Council for updates on the project but even until now, or almost 3 years thereafter, the said promise was merely left on paper—the very frustration of every

legislator,” said Garganera in a privilege speech during the regular session.

With Cebuana skater, Margielyn Didal qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, the councilor said there is a renewed interests for sports like skate boarding.

“But it would be presumptuous for us to take some credit in her success for we, as a city, have not given her, or any of our skate enthusiasts, a space to hone their skills and talents,” he said.

While the skateboarding community celebrated Didal’s success in a makeshift park in Fort San Pedro, Garganera begged the question on whether the community deserved this lack of support from the city.

10 hectares

Garganera said the city has to show its support to the skating community by providing a space where they cam hone their skills safely and securely.

With this, the councilor previously asked Mayor Edgardo Labella and the SRP management to allocate 10 hectares for an open sports space for all sports enthusiasts especially skaters.

The resolution was passed last May 7, 2021, but so far no progress has been made yet.

“We have enough space at the SRP which can accommodate this open space. In fact, aside from free spaces, we also have properties subjected to a joint venture agreement, which remains unused even after a decade from the time the JVA was entered upon by this city—particularly the fact that the construction is still roughly at Phase 2,” said Garganera.

Garganera appealed to the executive department to allocate this 10 hectares of land at the SRP and follow through with the city’s promise of an open sports hub.

“We should not settle with providing for the needs of our people but also take the further step of improving their lifestyle so that we can proudly say—this is why we Celebrate Cebu City,” he said.

/bmjo